Ohio House Republicans again push anti-vaccine legislation

Earlier this year, Montana banned vaccine requirements for employees. This is also a high stakes legal fight nationally involving more than two dozen Republican-led states, including Ohio, which have filed lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden's vaccine requirement for private companies.

Thursday's vote was the third time House Republicans pushed the bill's provisions in recent weeks, with House Speaker Bob Cupp previously stopping the legislation, saying there wasn't enough agreement.

But Commerce and Labor Chairman Dick Stein said he expected the full House to approve it Thursday. The Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio said the legislation was about personal choice and individual freedom.

“Mandating through any source, whether it’s federal or state, will never create compliance,” said Stein, who said he's fully vaccinated. "We need to do this through education and free will and personal choice between physicians and their families and the communities they live in."

Whether the bill will become law remains uncertain. All major business and health groups previously opposed the legislation, and on Thursday, the Ohio Manufacturers' Association called the new bill "an unnecessary invasion of employer rights."

Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, has also signaled his disapproval of any bill regulating how private businesses can run their companies. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has said he opposes both government vaccine mandates and government anti-vaccine mandates.

