Ohio House OKs school funding plan; unclear if Senate will

It would be phased in over six years.

Supporters say the plan would address many problems with the complicated funding patchwork that has evolved since Ohio's formula was found unconstitutional in 1997.

For more than two decades since then, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, the state has avoided its constitutional responsibility to provide an adequate education, said Rep. Fred Strahorn, a veteran Democratic lawmaker from Dayton who noted his own embarrassment about that.

“This was never about the money,” Strahorn told fellow House members Thursday. “This was always about us not having the political will to do what was right for our children.”

Teachers unions and groups representing school boards, administrators and school finance and operations officials urged legislators to support the plan.

Backers say the proposed framework mostly steers clear of specific funding appropriations and would allow each General Assembly to determine how much money to put toward education. That's been a point of concern as the state slashed school funding to balance its budget this year and faces the possibility of more belt-tightening as the coronavirus pandemic continues.