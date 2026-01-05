Ohio hosts UMass following Bettiol's 32-point game

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Ohio after Leonardo Bettiol scored 32 points in UMass' 101-100 overtime loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bobcats have gone 5-3 in home games. Ohio has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Minutemen have gone 0-3 against MAC opponents. UMass has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). UMass averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Minutemen meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 17 points and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Banks averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Bettiol is shooting 59.8% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.