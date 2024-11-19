Breaking: Trump border czar: Protection for Haitians in Springfield can ‘end tomorrow’

Ohio home explosion leaves 2 dead, 1 injured as debris rains down on neighborhood

An explosion at an Ohio home killed two people, left another hospitalized with burns and sent debris flying through a neighborhood
news
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

BETHEL, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at an Ohio home Tuesday killed two people, injured one and sent debris flying throughout a neighborhood, authorities said.

It's not yet known what caused the blast in Bethel, which happened shortly before 9 a.m. and set the home on fire. Several residents said the explosion shook their homes and caused minor damage.

A man and a woman were killed in the blast, Bethel Tate Fire Chief Christopher Cooper said. Another man suffered burns and was being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

The names of the three people have not been released, and it wasn't immediately clear if any of them lived at the home.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal will lead the investigation into the blast. Bethel is a village in Tate Township in southwestern Ohio.

___

This story has been edited to correct that Bethel is a village, not a census-designated place.

In Other News
1
Little Chicago Grooming Co. opens on Hamilton’s Main Street
2
Hospice Care of Middletown selling ornaments, hosting holiday event to...
3
School parent appointed to fill vacant seat on Middletown school board
4
10 years after its birth, Hamilton Turkey Trot has grown to attract...
5
Monroe council approves purchase of $1.7M aerial ladder truck for fire...