Ohio historical society settles with golf club to take back World Heritage tribal site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s historical society has struck a deal that will allow it to take control of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks located on a golf course east of Columbus. The settlement announced Thursday ends long-running litigation. But it does not disclose the sum Ohio History Connection will pay to buy out Moundbuilders Country Club's lease on the Octagon Earthworks in Newark. The deal avoids a jury trial. The site is among eight ancient areas in the Hopewell Earthworks system named a UNESCO World Heritage Site last year. The historical society plans to open the disputed site to the public Jan. 1.