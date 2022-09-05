Ohio High School Football Poll

|1. Lakewood St. Edward (11)
|3-0
|148
|2. Cincinnati Moeller (3)
|3-0
|125
|3. Cincinnati Elder
|3-0
|88
|4. West Chester Lakota West (1)
|3-0
|78
|5. Centerville (1)
|3-0
|73
|6. Cleveland St. Ignatius
|3-0
|58
|7. Cincinnati Princeton
|3-0
|50
|8. Springfield
|2-0
|49
|9. Fairfield (1)
|3-0
|48
|(tie) New Albany
|3-0
|48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington North 45. Hilliard Bradley 32. Clayton Northmont 24. Cleveland Heights 15. Dublin Jerome 14.
|1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (7)
|3-0
|121
|2. Akron Hoban (4)
|3-0
|94
|3. Medina Highland (2)
|3-0
|64
|4. Massillon Washington
|2-1
|56
|5. Kings Mills Kings
|3-0
|55
|6. Piqua
|3-0
|52
|7. Toledo Central Catholic (2)
|2-1
|51
|8. Uniontown Lake
|3-0
|47
|9. Hudson
|3-0
|45
|10. Xenia (1)
|3-0
|44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 40. North Ridgeville (1) 40. Austintown-Fitch 40. Macedonia Nordonia 37. Fremont Ross 34. Dover 25. Avon 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 16.
|1. Chardon (12)
|3-0
|148
|2. Hamilton Badin (1)
|3-0
|129
|3. Canfield (2)
|3-0
|108
|4. Mount Orab Western Brown (1)
|3-0
|101
|5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|3-0
|90
|6. Granville
|3-0
|68
|7. Tallmadge
|3-0
|60
|8. Medina Buckeye
|3-0
|44
|9. Bellbrook
|2-1
|29
|10. Youngstown Ursuline
|3-0
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville 23. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 14. Mansfield 12. Wapakoneta 12.
|1. Cleveland Glenville (10)
|3-0
|144
|2. Van Wert (1) 3
|-0
|133
|3. Cincinnati Wyoming (4)
|3-0
|131
|4. Steubenville (1)
|3-0
|95
|5. Millersburg West Holmes (1)
|3-0
|77
|6. Sandusky Perkins
|3-0
|60
|7. New Lexington
|3-0
|49
|8. Chillicothe Unioto
|3-0
|34
|9. Girard
|3-0
|28
|10. Jefferson Area
|3-0
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: McConnelsville Morgan 18. Reading 15. Elyria Catholic 15. Beloit West Branch 14. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 13. Bellevue 12.
|1. Ironton (6)
|3-0
|140
|2. Coldwater (7)
|3-0
|137
|3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)
|3-0
|97
|4. Canfield S. Range
|3-0
|76
|5. Liberty Center
|3-0
|59
|6. Milton-Union (1)
|3-0
|55
|7. Sugarcreek Garaway
|3-0
|51
|8. Archbold (1)
|3-0
|48
|9. Bloomdale Elmwood
|3-0
|47
|10. West Lafayette Ridgewood
|3-0
|25
|(tie) Pemberville Eastwood
|3-0
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Madeira 24. Minford 23. Creston Norwayne 22. Wheelersburg 19. Chillicothe Zane Trace 18. Cadiz Harrison Central 14.
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10)
|3-0
|159
|2. Kirtland (7)
|3-0
|150
|3. Versailles
|3-0
|114
|4. Carey
|3-0
|98
|5. Beverly Fort Frye
|3-0
|86
|6. Ashland Crestview
|3-0
|51
|7. Mogadore
|3-0
|42
|8. Williamsburg
|3-0
|41
|9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant
|3-0
|31
|10. Rootstown
|3-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: North Robinson Colonel Crawford 26. Columbia Station Columbia 25. Toledo Ottawa Hills 24. Galion Northmor 18.
|1. Mechanicsburg (3)
|3-0
|121
|2. Warren John F. Kennedy (5)
|3-0
|110
|3. New Bremen (2)
|3-0
|103
|4. Newark Catholic (5)
|1-0
|93
|5. Arlington
|3-0
|62
|6. Toronto
|3-0
|50
|7. S. Charleston Southeastern (1)
|3-0
|44
|8. Convoy Crestview
|3-0
|39
|9. Hannibal River
|3-0
|37
|10. Lowellville
|3-0
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ansonia 25. Antwerp 20. Ft. Loramie 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Caldwell 17. Springfield Catholic Central 16. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Lima Central Catholic 12.