Ohio High School Football Poll \

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 20. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (10) 7-0 154 2, Bellbrook (3) 7-0 130 3, Canfield (1) 7-0 117 4, Hamilton Badin (1) 8-0 101 5, Streetsboro (1) 7 -0 94 6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 7-0 93 7, Thornville Sheridan 7-0 73 8, Trotwood-Madison 4-0 66 9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (1) 5-1 60 10, New Philadelphia 6-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11) 7-0 154 2, St. Clairsville (1) 7-0 130 3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 6-0 129 4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 110 5, Bellevue 7-0 85 6, Canal Fulton Northwest 7-0 82 7, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 61 8, Waverly 7-0 60 9, Shelby (1) 7-0 53 10, Beloit West Branch (1) 7-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (12) 8-0 169 2, Ironton (1) 7-0 146 3, Canfield S. Range 7-0 125 4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 7-0 106 5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 100 6, Garrettsville Garfield (2) 7-0 97 7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 7-0 82 8, Wheelersburg 6-1 52 9, Tontogany Otsego 7-0 41 10, Gahanna Columbus Academy 6-1 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (12) 7-0 166 2, Mechanicsburg 7-0 128 (tie) Beverly Fort Frye (2) 7-0 128 4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-0 109 5, Archbold (1) 7-0 95 6, Wickliffe 7-0 84 7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 7-0 66 8, Frankfort Adena 7-0 59 9, Creston Norwayne (1) 7-0 39 10, West Jefferson 6-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore (1) 20. Andover Pymatuning Valley 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 7-0 178 2, New Madison Tri-Village 7-0 150 3, Glouster Trimble 7-0 131 4, Malvern 7-0 106 5, Ft. Loramie (1) 7-1 92 6, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 87 7, Lima Perry 6-0 68 8, Warren John F. Kennedy 5-2 52 9, Norwalk St. Paul 6-1 47 10, Leetonia 6-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 15.