Judge overrules request to keep Lakota board member Darbi Boddy from today's meeting

Ohio High School Football Poll

50 minutes ago
DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (12)6-1185
2. Pickerington North (2)7-0153
3. Hilliard Bradley (3)7-0144
4. Cincinnati Princeton (1)7-0143
5. Gahanna Lincoln7-0118
6. Milford7-0105
7. Canton McKinley (1)6-187
8. Lewis Center Olentangy6-164
9. Centerville (2)6-147
10. Cincinnati Moeller (1)4-341

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35. Wadsworth 23. Miamisburg 18. Cleveland Heights 17.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (11)7-0205
2. Akron Hoban (8)6-0189
3. Avon7-0165
4. Painesville Riverside7-0134
5. Cincinnati Anderson (1)6-1125
6. Canal Winchester7-0102
7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)6-186
8. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (1)6-165
9. Cincinnati Withrow6-161
10. Hudson5-215
(tie) Macedonia Nordonia6-115

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 14. Avon Lake 14.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (16)7-0206
2. Hamilton Badin (4)7-0184
3. Youngstown Ursuline (2)7-0174
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson7-0146
5. Norton7-0111
6. London7-0103
7. Medina Buckeye7-057
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston6-148
9. Tiffin Columbian6-145
10. Trotwood-Madison5-229

Others receiving 12 or more points: Celina 22. Geneva 18. Bloom-Carroll 17. Chardon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14)7-0198
2. Sandusky Perkins (1)6-0149
3. Canton South (2)7-0148
4. Cincinnati Wyoming7-0133
5. Thornville Sheridan (1)7-0132
6. Steubenville (1)6-1122
7. Cleveland Glenville (3)5-2106
8. Mentor Lake Catholic6-162
9. Cincinnati Taft5-232
10. Springfield Shawnee6-131

Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville Logan Elm 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Streetsboro 12.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (13)7-0198
2. Coldwater (3)7-0169
3. Liberty Center (3)7-0164
4. Germantown Valley View (3)7-0160
5. Oak Harbor7-099
6. Ironton6-196
7. Creston Norwayne7-085
8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep5-160
9. Waynesville7-059
10. Canfield S. Range6-136

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 22. Brookville 16. Garrettsville Garfield 13. Barnesville 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (10)6-1178
2. West Jefferson (5)7-0165
3. Williamsburg (3)7-0150
4. Kirtland (2)6-1138
5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)7-0125
6. Bluffton7-0106
7. Rootstown7-065
8. Cincinnati Country Day7-048
9. West Liberty-Salem6-138
10. Columbia Station Columbia7-035

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 31. Bainbridge Paint Valley 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18)7-0198
2. Ansonia (2)7-0165
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon7-0124
4. Danville7-0119
5. Hamler Patrick Henry (1)6-1117
6. Antwerp7-077
7. Dalton5-160
8. Malvern6-153
9. Tiffin Calvert6-049
10. Minster6-147

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 34. Cedarville 19. Reedsville Eastern 19. Beaver Eastern 18. Steubenville Catholic Central 13. Pandora-Gilboa 12.

