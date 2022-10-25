Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (12) 10-0 155 2. Chardon (3) 8-1 135 3. Canfield 8-1 104 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 9-1 69 5. Mount Orab Western Brown 9-1 66 6. Thornville Sheridan 9-1 55 7. Youngstown Ursuline 8-2 54 8. Youngstown Chaney 9-1 53 9. Wapakoneta 9-1 40 10. Jackson 8-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 9-0 152 2. Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 10-0 133 3. Millersburg West Holmes (2) 10-0 128 4. Sandusky Perkins 9-1 88 5. Beloit West Branch 9-1 76 6. Van Wert 9-1 72 7. Steubenville 8-2 67 8. Elyria Catholic 8-2 26 9. Chillicothe Unioto 9-1 23 10. St. Clairsville 8-2 21 (tie) Cincinnati Taft 8-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellville Clear Fork 18. St. Marys Memorial 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 14.

DIVISION V

1. Ironton (9) 10-0 122 2. Canfield S. Range (3) 10-0 120 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10-0 107 4. Liberty Center (1) 10-0 103 5. Coldwater (1) 9-1 86 6. Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 68 7. Germantown Valley View 9-1 56 8. Milton-Union 10-0 54 9. Springfield Northeastern (1) 10-0 37 10. Pemberville Eastwood 10-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Bloomdale Elmwood 20. Richmond Edison 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 10-0 158 2. Kirtland (2) 10-0 138 3. Carey 10-0 121 4. Ashland Crestview 10-0 93 5. Mogadore 9-0 80 6. Beverly Fort Frye 9-1 73 7. Columbia Station Columbia 10-0 58 8. Versailles 7-3 42 9. New Madison Tri-Village 9-1 41 10. Lafayette Allen East 9-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 8-1 146 2. McComb (3) 9-1 113 3. Newark Catholic 7-1 108 4. Antwerp (1) 10-0 103 5. Lowellville (1) 10-0 87 6. Ansonia (2) 9-1 79 7. Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 54 (tie) New Bremen (1) 7-3 54 9. Ft. Loramie 8-2 40 10. Hannibal River 9-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Arlington 18. Lima Central Catholic 15.