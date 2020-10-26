Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kings Mills Kings 17.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (11) 8-0 155 2, Bellbrook (2) 8-0 136 3, Canfield (1) 8-0 112 4, Hamilton Badin (1) 8-0 111 5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 8-0 99 6, Streetsboro (1) 8-0 92 7, Thornville Sheridan 8-0 68 8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 6-1 59 9, New Philadelphia 7-1 34 10, Kettering Archbishop Alter 6-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13) 8-0 153 2, St. Clairsville (2) 8-0 136 3, Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 7-0 132 4, Bellevue 8-0 103 5, Canal Fulton Northwest 8-0 92 6, Bloom-Carroll (1) 8-0 85 7, Waverly 8-0 80 8, Shelby 8-0 65 9, Cincinnati Indian Hill 7-1 28 10, Byesville Meadowbrook 8-0 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (12) 7-0 162 2, Ironton (1) 8-0 140 3, Canfield S. Range (2) 8-0 128 4, West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 111 5, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 8-0 105 6, Wheelersburg 7-1 78 7, Tontogany Otsego 8-0 68 8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7-1 27 9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 19 10, Ottawa-Glandorf 7-1 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbiana Crestview 15. Versailles 14. Garrettsville Garfield 12.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (11) 8-0 163 2, Mechanicsburg 8-0 136 3, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 8-0 130 4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 8-0 113 5, Archbold (1) 8-0 94 6, Wickliffe 8-0 72 7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 8-0 62 8, Frankfort Adena 8-0 53 9, Creston Norwayne (1) 8-0 41 10, West Jefferson 7-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (16) 8-0 169 2, Glouster Trimble 8-0 136 3, Ft. Loramie (1) 7-1 116 4, Lima Central Catholic 6-1 113 5, Warren John F. Kennedy 6-2 92 6, New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 49 7, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-0 36 8, Dalton 6-2 28 9, DeGraff Riverside 7-1 27 10, Lucas 6-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 22. Malvern 20. Norwalk St. Paul 20. New Bremen 19. McDonald 18.