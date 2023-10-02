Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (12)
|6-1
|185
|2. Pickerington North (2)
|7-0
|153
|3. Hilliard Bradley (3)
|7-0
|144
|4. Cincinnati Princeton (1)
|7-0
|143
|5. Gahanna Lincoln
|7-0
|118
|6. Milford
|7-0
|105
|7. Canton McKinley (1)
|6-1
|87
|8. Lewis Center Olentangy
|6-1
|64
|9. Centerville (2)
|6-1
|47
|10. Cincinnati Moeller (1)
|4-3
|41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35. Wadsworth 23. Miamisburg 18. Cleveland Heights 17.
DIVISION II
|1. Massillon Washington (11)
|7-0
|205
|2. Akron Hoban (8)
|6-0
|189
|3. Avon
|7-0
|165
|4. Painesville Riverside
|7-0
|134
|5. Cincinnati Anderson (1)
|6-1
|125
|6. Canal Winchester
|7-0
|102
|7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)
|6-1
|86
|8. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (1)
|6-1
|65
|9. Cincinnati Withrow
|6-1
|61
|10. Hudson
|5-2
|15
|(tie) Macedonia Nordonia
|6-1
|15
Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 14. Avon Lake 14.
DIVISION III
|1. Toledo Central Catholic (16)
|7-0
|206
|2. Hamilton Badin (4)
|7-0
|184
|3. Youngstown Ursuline (2)
|7-0
|174
|4. Columbus Bishop Watterson
|7-0
|146
|5. Norton
|7-0
|111
|6. London
|7-0
|103
|7. Medina Buckeye
|7-0
|57
|8. Chagrin Falls Kenston
|6-1
|48
|9. Tiffin Columbian
|6-1
|45
|10. Trotwood-Madison
|5-2
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Celina 22. Geneva 18. Bloom-Carroll 17. Chardon 12.
DIVISION IV
|1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14)
|7-0
|198
|2. Sandusky Perkins (1)
|6-0
|149
|3. Canton South (2)
|7-0
|148
|4. Cincinnati Wyoming
|7-0
|133
|5. Thornville Sheridan (1)
|7-0
|132
|6. Steubenville (1)
|6-1
|122
|7. Cleveland Glenville (3)
|5-2
|106
|8. Mentor Lake Catholic
|6-1
|62
|9. Cincinnati Taft
|5-2
|32
|10. Springfield Shawnee
|6-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville Logan Elm 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Streetsboro 12.
DIVISION V
|1. Perry (13)
|7-0
|198
|2. Coldwater (3)
|7-0
|169
|3. Liberty Center (3)
|7-0
|164
|4. Germantown Valley View (3)
|7-0
|160
|5. Oak Harbor
|7-0
|99
|6. Ironton
|6-1
|96
|7. Creston Norwayne
|7-0
|85
|8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|5-1
|60
|9. Waynesville
|7-0
|59
|10. Canfield S. Range
|6-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 22. Brookville 16. Garrettsville Garfield 13. Barnesville 12.
DIVISION VI
|1. Versailles (10)
|6-1
|178
|2. West Jefferson (5)
|7-0
|165
|3. Williamsburg (3)
|7-0
|150
|4. Kirtland (2)
|6-1
|138
|5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)
|7-0
|125
|6. Bluffton
|7-0
|106
|7. Rootstown
|7-0
|65
|8. Cincinnati Country Day
|7-0
|48
|9. West Liberty-Salem
|6-1
|38
|10. Columbia Station Columbia
|7-0
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 31. Bainbridge Paint Valley 15.
DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18)
|7-0
|198
|2. Ansonia (2)
|7-0
|165
|3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|7-0
|124
|4. Danville
|7-0
|119
|5. Hamler Patrick Henry (1)
|6-1
|117
|6. Antwerp
|7-0
|77
|7. Dalton
|5-1
|60
|8. Malvern
|6-1
|53
|9. Tiffin Calvert
|6-0
|49
|10. Minster
|6-1
|47
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 34. Cedarville 19. Reedsville Eastern 19. Beaver Eastern 18. Steubenville Catholic Central 13. Pandora-Gilboa 12.
