Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 44. Fremont Ross 43. North Ridgeville (1) 28. Hudson 27. Dover 27. Avon 23. Painesville Riverside 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (12) 4-0 171 2. Canfield (2) 4-0 152 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 4-0 124 4. Chardon (3) 3-1 112 5. Granville (1) 4-0 103 6. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 4-0 56 7. Youngstown Chaney 4-0 39 8. Bellbrook 3-1 37 9. Tallmadge 3-1 30 10. Tiffin Columbian 3-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Richmond 24. Wapakoneta 21. Mount Orab Western Brown 21. Youngstown Ursuline 17. Aurora 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13. Columbus South 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 4-0 180 2. Cincinnati Wyoming (6) 4-0 158 3. Millersburg West Holmes 4-0 121 4. Steubenville (1) 4-0 111 5. New Lexington 4-0 93 6. Girard 4-0 86 7. Beloit West Branch 3-1 46 8. Chillicothe Unioto 4-0 38 9. Dayton Northridge 4-0 31 10. Columbus East 3-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Van Wert 28. Sandusky Perkins 25. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 23. Bellevue 14. Elyria Catholic 12. Reading 12.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (10) 4-0 165 2. Ironton (5) 4-0 147 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 4-0 115 4. Canfield S. Range 4-0 86 5. Liberty Center 4-0 69 6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 4-0 64 7. Milton-Union (1) 4-0 62 8. Bloomdale Elmwood 4-0 34 9. Archbold 4-0 32 10. Huron 4-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 25. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Perry 18. Richwood North Union 14. Wheelersburg 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10) 4-0 171 2. Kirtland (7) 4-0 165 3. Carey (1) 4-0 125 4. Beverly Fort Frye 4-0 112 5. Ashland Crestview 4-0 70 6. Mogadore 4-0 66 7. Versailles 3-1 60 8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 4-0 49 9. Rootstown 4-0 42 10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 4-0 31 10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 4-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 19. Columbia Station Columbia 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9) 4-0 164 2. Mechanicsburg (5) 4-0 157 3. New Bremen (2) 4-0 120 4. Newark Catholic (2) 2-0 102 5. Toronto 4-0 80 6. Arlington 4-0 71 7. Hannibal River 4-0 46 8. Ansonia 4-0 39 9. Springfield Catholic Central 4-0 31 10. Salineville Southern 4-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edgerton 19. Antwerp 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Caldwell 15. Convoy Crestview 13. Lowellville 13.