Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (9) 7-1 171 2. Pickerington North (3) 8-0 146 3. Hilliard Bradley (3) 8-0 138 4. Cincinnati Princeton 8-0 110 5. Milford (1) 8-0 109 6. Gahanna Lincoln 8-0 92 7. Canton McKinley (1) 7-1 90 8. Lewis Center Olentangy (1) 7-1 69 9. Centerville (2) 7-1 33 10. Cincinnati Moeller 5-3 32 (tie) Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 17. Wadsworth 17.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (13) 8-0 191 2. Akron Hoban (5) 7-0 176 3. Avon 8-0 158 4. Cincinnati Anderson (1) 7-1 125 5. Canal Winchester 8-0 109 6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7-1 78 7. Painesville Riverside 7-1 74 8. Cincinnati Withrow 7-1 65 9. Hudson 6-2 31 (tie) Troy (1) 7-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 29. Medina Highland 18.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (16) 8-0 192 2. Hamilton Badin (3) 8-0 168 3. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 8-0 162 4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 8-0 136 5. Norton 8-0 89 6. London 8-0 79 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 63 8. Tiffin Columbian 7-1 56 9. Celina 7-1 27 (tie) Trotwood-Madison 6-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Geneva 26. Bloom-Carroll 14. Medina Buckeye 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13) 8-0 186 2. Sandusky Perkins (1) 7-0 159 3. Canton South 8-0 125 4. Thornville Sheridan 8-0 122 5. Steubenville (1) 7-1 117 6. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 111 7. Cleveland Glenville (4) 5-3 80 8. Mentor Lake Catholic 7-1 72 9. Cincinnati Taft 6-2 33 10. Springfield Shawnee (1) 7-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 27. Streetsboro 20.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (10) 8-0 181 2. Liberty Center (4) 8-0 156 3. Coldwater (4) 8-0 134 4. Germantown Valley View (2) 8-0 130 5. Ironton 7-1 99 6. Oak Harbor 8-0 96 7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-1 69 8. Creston Norwayne 8-0 59 9. Canfield S. Range 7-1 50 10. Waynesville 7-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 16. Milan Edison 15. Garrettsville Garfield 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (10) 7-1 172 2. West Jefferson (4) 8-0 153 3. Kirtland (3) 7-1 149 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (2) 8-0 135 5. Williamsburg (1) 8-0 130 6. Bluffton 8-0 112 7. Rootstown 7-0 59 8. Cincinnati Country Day 8-0 44 9. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 42 10. West Liberty-Salem 7-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 22. Bainbridge Paint Valley 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (19) 8-0 199 2. Ansonia (1) 8-0 164 3. Danville 8-0 119 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8-0 110 5. Hamler Patrick Henry 7-1 93 6. Dalton 6-1 72 7. Tiffin Calvert 7-0 67 8. Minster 7-1 59 8. Malvern 7-1 59 10. McComb 7-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 24. Beaver Eastern 22. Reedsville Eastern 20. Steubenville Catholic Central 13.

_____