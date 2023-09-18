Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 4-1 199 2. Pickerington North (8) 5-0 189 3. Cincinnati Princeton (2) 5-0 152 4. Lewis Center Olentangy (1) 5-0 121 5. Gahanna Lincoln 5-0 115 6. Hilliard Bradley 5-0 102 7. Milford 5-0 93 8. Perrysburg 5-0 78 9. Hilliard Davidson 4-1 57 10. Canton McKinley 4-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 33. Cincinnati Elder 29. Huber Heights Wayne 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Cincinnati Moeller 19. Cleveland Heights 17. Westerville North 14.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (12) 5-0 220 2. Akron Hoban (11) 5-0 216 3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 5-0 170 4. Avon 5-0 169 5. Painesville Riverside 5-0 134 6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 5-0 121 7. Canal Winchester 5-0 62 8. Macedonia Nordonia 5-0 48 9. Cincinnati Anderson 4-1 39 10. Cincinnati Withrow 4-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 22. Xenia 18. Austintown-Fitch 17. Hudson 13.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (19) 5-0 232 2. Hamilton Badin (3) 5-0 200 3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 5-0 186 4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 5-0 162 5. Norton 5-0 117 6. London 5-0 85 7. Medina Buckeye 5-0 60 8. Trotwood-Madison 3-2 36 9. Tiffin Columbian 4-1 31 (tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 4-1 31 (tie) Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 4-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Mount Healthy 24. Chardon 23. Geneva 17. Columbus Hamilton Township 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. Celina 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14) 5-0 220 2. Canton South (1) 5-0 161 3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 5-0 158 4. Thornville Sheridan (1) 5-0 139 5. Sandusky Perkins (2) 4-0 131 6. Steubenville (1) 5-0 123 7. Cleveland Glenville (4) 3-2 86 8. Cincinnati Taft 4-1 62 (tie) Poland Seminary 5-0 62 10. Circleville Logan Elm 5-0 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Mentor Lake Catholic 32. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 19. Springfield Shawnee 13.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (16) 5-0 221 2. Coldwater (3) 5-0 177 3. Liberty Center (2) 5-0 154 4. Germantown Valley View (2) 5-0 148 5. Oak Harbor (1) 5-0 141 6. Ironton 4-1 113 7. Creston Norwayne 5-0 108 8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 3-1 45 9. Waynesville 4-1 34 10. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 28. Middletown Madison 21. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Zanesville West Muskingum 20. Brookville 17. Richmond Edison 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (19) 5-0 223 2. Williamsburg (2) 5-0 162 3. West Jefferson (1) 5-0 156 4. Kirtland 4-1 150 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 5-0 139 6. Rootstown (1) 5-0 93 7. Bluffton 5-0 85 8. Collins Western Reserve 5-0 56 9. North Jackson Jackson-Milton 5-0 50 10. Cincinnati Country Day 5-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 31. West Liberty-Salem 29. Columbia Station Columbia 20. New Madison Tri-Village 18. Mogadore 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23) 5-0 239 2. Hamler Patrick Henry 5-0 195 3. Ansonia (1) 5-0 156 4. Reedsville Eastern 5-0 91 5. Danville 5-0 83 6. Malvern 4-1 71 7. Antwerp 5-0 65 8. Tiffin Calvert 5-0 55 9. Dalton 3-1 49 10. Minster 4-1 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46. McComb 44. Leipsic 36. Cedarville 34. Caldwell 22. Steubenville Catholic Central 20. Beaver Eastern 15.

