Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 43. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25. Cincinnati Turpin 17. Avon Lake 15. Kings Mills Kings 14. Lewis Center Olentangy 12.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (14) 5-0 197 2, Bellbrook (3) 5-0 155 3, Hamilton Badin (1) 5-0 128 4, Canfield (1) 5-0 118 5, Streetsboro (1) 5-0 116 6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 5-0 99 7, Thornville Sheridan 5-0 84 8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 4-1 58 9, New Richmond 4-1 37 10, London 5-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 22. New Philadelphia 20. Trotwood-Madison 20. Aurora 14. Hamilton Ross 13. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 12.

DIVISION IV

1, St. Clairsville (9) 5-0 153 2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 5-0 125 3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4) 5-0 123 4, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 5-0 122 5, Bellevue 5-0 110 6, Bloom-Carroll 5-0 83 7, Canal Fulton Northwest 5-0 80 8, Waverly 5-0 63 9, Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 4-1 61 10, Shelby (1) 5-0 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beloit West Branch (1) 31. LaGrange Keystone (1) 22. Byesville Meadowbrook 21. Canton South 20. Wauseon 17. Huron 14.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (16) 5-0 199 2, Ironton (3) 5-0 174 3, Canfield S. Range (1) 5-0 150 4, Findlay Liberty-Benton 5-0 128 5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 100 6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 5-0 99 7, Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 67 8, Wheelersburg 4-1 59 9, Tontogany Otsego 5-0 38 10, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellaire 27. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Brookville 15.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (11) 5-0 189 2, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 5-0 155 3, Mechanicsburg (3) 5-0 153 4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 5-0 121 5, Archbold (2) 5-0 103 6, Wickliffe 5-0 96 7, Frankfort Adena 5-0 87 8, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-0 74 9, Centerburg 5-0 40 10, Mogadore 3-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley 12. Sherwood Fairview 12. Worthington Christian 12.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 5-0 200 2, Ft. Loramie 5-0 167 3, Glouster Trimble 5-0 126 4, New Madison Tri-Village 5-0 116 5, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 4-1 104 6, Lima Central Catholic 4-1 94 7, Malvern 5-0 83 8, Lucas 4-1 54 9, Dalton 4-1 48 10, Leetonia 5-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 31. Arlington 26. Monroeville 18.