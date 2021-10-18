Ohio High School Football Poll

|1. Medina (15)
|9-0
|202
|2. Marysville (2)
|8-0
|169
|3. Lakewood St. Edward (1)
|8-1
|146
|4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1)
|9-0
|134
|5. Springfield
|7-1
|96
|6. New Albany
|9-0
|95
|7. Cincinnati St. Xavier
|7-2
|89
|8. West Chester Lakota West
|7-1
|82
|9. Pickerington Central
|8-1
|75
|10. Cincinnati Moeller (2)
|7-2
|71
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13.
|1. Kings Mills Kings (12)
|9-0
|184
|2. Piqua (1)
|8-0
|159
|3. Akron Hoban (5)
|7-2
|153
|4. Sunbury Big Walnut (2)
|9-0
|144
|5. Cleveland Benedictine (1)
|6-1
|142
|6. Medina Highland
|8-1
|84
|7. Toledo Central Catholic
|7-2
|79
|8. Avon (1)
|7-2
|74
|9. Barberton
|8-1
|57
|10. Hudson
|8-1
|47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 31.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.
|1. Chardon (20)
|9-0
|213
|2. Hamilton Badin (1)
|8-0
|176
|3. Granville
|8-0
|147
|4. Millersburg West Holmes
|9-0
|139
|5. Dover
|8-0
|137
|6. Norton
|9-0
|103
|7. Hubbard
|9-0
|60
|8. Chagrin Falls Kenston
|8-1
|54
|9. Columbus Bishop Hartley
|7-2
|35
|10. Aurora
|7-2
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. St. Marys Memorial 20. Canfield 19.
|1. Cincinnati Wyoming (17)
|9-0
|209
|2. Bloom-Carroll (2)
|9-0
|187
|3. Eaton (1)
|9-0
|144
|4. Beloit West Branch
|9-0
|123
|5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1)
|8-0
|115
|6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
|7-1
|99
|7. Van Wert
|8-1
|93
|(tie) Bellevue (1)
|8-1
|93
|9. St. Clairsville
|8-1
|44
|10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph
|6-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Port Clinton 25. LaGrange Keystone 15.
|1. Kirtland (21)
|8-0
|218
|2. Canfield S. Range
|9-0
|179
|3. Tontogany Otsego
|8-0
|169
|4. Ironton
|8-1
|130
|5. West Lafayette Ridgewood
|9-0
|119
|6. Sugarcreek Garaway
|9-0
|98
|7. Garrettsville Garfield
|9-0
|74
|8. Piketon
|8-0
|56
|9. Versailles
|8-1
|54
|10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|9-0
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Elyria Catholic 15.
|1. Archbold (15)
|9-0
|206
|2. Mechanicsburg (5)
|9-0
|183
|3. West Jefferson
|9-0
|150
|4. Columbus Grove
|9-0
|120
|5. Ashland Crestview
|9-0
|118
|6. Beverly Fort Frye 7
|-1
|112
|7. Coldwater (1)
|7-2
|93
|8. New Middletown Springfield (1)
|8-1
|76
|9. Columbia Station Columbia
|8-1
|43
|10. Carey
|8-1
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg LaBrae 16. Mogadore 13.
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22)
|9-0
|220
|2. Lima Central Catholic
|8-1
|166
|3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|8-1
|126
|4. Newark Catholic
|8-1
|107
|4. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|8-0
|107
|6. Norwalk St. Paul
|7-1
|91
|7. New Madison Tri-Village
|8-1
|90
|8. Lucas
|7-1
|73
|9. McComb
|8-1
|59
|10. Shadyside
|7-1
|58
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 41. St. Henry 23. New Bremen 15. Dalton 13.
