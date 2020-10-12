Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 17. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (12) 6-0 163 2, Bellbrook (1) 6-0 125 3, Canfield (1) 6-0 113 4, Streetsboro 6-0 110 5, Hamilton Badin (1) 6-0 106 6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 90 7, Thornville Sheridan 6-0 70 8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2) 5-1 68 9, Trotwood-Madison 3-0 36 10, New Philadelphia 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10) 6-0 151 2, St. Clairsville (2) 6-0 123 3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 6-0 120 4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 100 5, Bellevue 6-0 92 6, Canal Fulton Northwest 6-0 80 7, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 73 8, Waverly 6-0 70 9, Shelby (1) 6-0 65 10, Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15. Perry 12.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (14) 6-0 169 2, Ironton (1) 6-0 149 3, Canfield S. Range (1) 6-0 129 4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 6-0 114 5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 100 6, Garrettsville Garfield (1) 6-0 88 7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6-0 72 8, Wheelersburg 5-1 45 9, Tontogany Otsego 6-0 41 10, Gahanna Columbus Academy 5-1 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ottawa-Glandorf 12.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (11) 6-0 161 2, Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 126 3, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 6-0 123 4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 105 5, Archbold (1) 6-0 94 6, Wickliffe 6-0 78 7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 6-0 66 8, Frankfort Adena 6-0 57 9, Centerburg 6-0 39 10, Creston Norwayne (1) 6-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 25. Andover Pymatuning Valley 17. Northwood 16.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 6-0 170 2, New Madison Tri-Village 6-0 140 3, Glouster Trimble 6-0 108 4, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 94 5, Malvern 6-0 82 6, Ft. Loramie 5-1 77 (tie) Lima Perry 6-0 77 8, Warren John F. Kennedy 4-2 45 9, Norwalk St. Paul 5-1 34 10, Leetonia 5-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14.