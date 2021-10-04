Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Macedonia Nordonia 27. Ashville Teays Valley 24. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23. Avon 22. Massillon Washington 21. Barberton 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (16) 7-0 199 2. Hamilton Badin (3) 7-0 180 3. Aurora (1) 7-0 151 4. Granville 6-0 120 5. Millersburg West Holmes 7-0 116 6. Dover 6-0 110 7. Norton 7-0 61 8. Hamilton Ross 5-1 57 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston 6-1 41 10. Hubbard 7-0 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 18. Steubenville 17. Bellbrook (1) 16. Monroe 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 7-0 195 2. Bloom-Carroll 7-0 168 3. Eaton (1) 7-0 143 4. Beloit West Branch (1) 7-0 121 5. Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 7-0 120 6. Waverly 6-0 86 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 5-1 82 8. Van Wert 6-1 68 9. Bellevue (1) 6-1 50 10. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 4-2 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Navarre Fairless 17. St. Clairsville 14.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (20) 6-0 207 2. Canfield S. Range 7-0 166 3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0 147 4. Ironton 6-1 130 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 100 6. Garrettsville Garfield 7-0 98 7. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 70 8. Piketon 6-0 61 9. Cincinnati Mariemont 6-1 36 10. Versailles 6-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 29. Pemberville Eastwood 19. Bloomdale Elmwood 17.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (12) 7-0 174 (tie) Mechanicsburg (5) 7-0 174 3. Coldwater (3) 6-1 129 4. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 128 5. West Jefferson 7-0 114 6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 92 (tie) Columbus Grove 7-0 92 8. Ashland Crestview 7-0 83 9. Mogadore 6-1 51 10. Galion Northmor 7-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield (1) 28. Arcanum 23. Carey 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 7-0 210 2. Newark Catholic 7-0 166 3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 147 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6-1 98 5. Lima Central Catholic 6-1 93 6. Shadyside 6-0 85 7. New Madison Tri-Village 6-1 62 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 7-0 59 9. Lucas 6-1 57 10. New Bremen 5-2 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 39. Edon 33. St. Henry 32.