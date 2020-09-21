Ohio High School Football Poll

|1, Pickerington Central (17)
|4-0
|196
|2, Dublin Coffman (2)
|4-0
|178
|3, West Chester Lakota West (1)
|4-0
|147
|4, Lakewood St. Edward (1)
|3-1
|130
|5, Mentor
|3-1
|105
|6, Cincinnati Princeton
|3-1
|87
|7, Perrysburg
|4-0
|81
|8, Clayton Northmont
|4-0
|69
|9, Canton McKinley
|3-1
|42
|10, Springfield
|3-1
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cincinnati St. Xavier 18. 12, Stow-Munroe Falls 13.
|1, Akron Hoban (15)
|3-0
|185
|2, Toledo Central Catholic
|3-0
|151
|3, Westerville South (2)
|4-0
|135
|4, Avon
|4-0
|118
|5, Massillon Perry (2)
|4-0
|106
|6, Cincinnati Winton Woods
|4-0
|97
|7, Cincinnati La Salle (1)
|3-1
|74
|8, Massillon Washington
|3-1
|70
|(tie) Hudson
|4-0
|70
|10, Lewis Center Olentangy
|4-0
|42
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 24. 12, Piqua 21. 13, Kings Mills Kings 18. 14, Avon Lake 14.
|1, Chardon (12)
|4-0
|182
|2, Bellbrook (3)
|4-0
|137
|3, Hamilton Badin (3)
|4-0
|112
|4, Canfield (1)
|4-0
|105
|5, New Richmond (1)
|4-0
|96
|6, Dresden Tri-Valley
|4-0
|88
|7, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|4-0
|84
|8, Streetsboro
|4-0
|64
|9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales
|3-1
|33
|10, Thornville Sheridan
|4-0
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 29. 12, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 26. 13, Tiffin Columbian 23. 14, Bowling Green 21. 15, Steubenville 18. 16, Jackson 17. 17, Hubbard 14. 17, Ashland 14. 19, London 13. 20, Geneva 12.
|1, St. Clairsville (8)
|4-0
|142
|2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1)
|4-0
|128
|3, Cincinnati Wyoming (4)
|4-0
|127
|4, Bloom-Carroll (2)
|4-0
|116
|5, Cincinnati McNicholas (1)
|4-0
|100
|6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3)
|3-0
|95
|7, Bellevue (1)
|4-0
|93
|8, Canal Fulton Northwest
|4-0
|77
|9, Waverly
|4-0
|49
|10, Kenton
|3-1
|43
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, LaGrange Keystone 23. 12, Beloit West Branch (1) 20. 13, Shelby 16. 14, Van Wert 14. 14, Wauseon 14. 16, Oberlin Firelands 13.
|1, Kirtland (16)
|4-0
|198
|2, Ironton (2)
|4-0
|169
|3, Canfield S. Range (1)
|4-0
|149
|4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)
|4-0
|121
|5, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|4-0
|110
|6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1)
|4-0
|87
|7, Bellaire
|4-0
|75
|8, Wheelersburg
|3-1
|68
|9, Baltimore Liberty Union
|4-0
|45
|10, Brookville
|4-0
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Garrettsville Garfield 29. 12, Tontogany Otsego 23.
|1, Coldwater (12)
|4-0
|182
|2, Beverly Fort Frye (2)
|4-0
|139
|3, Mechanicsburg
|4-0
|135
|4, New Middletown Springfield (2)
|4-0
|121
|5, Mogadore (2)
|3-0
|98
|6, Frankfort Adena
|4-0
|91
|7, Archbold
|4-0
|83
|8, Wickliffe
|4-0
|61
|9, North Robinson Colonel Crawford
|4-0
|52
|10, Centerburg
|4-0
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Worthington Christian 18. 13, Andover Pymatuning Valley 16. 14, Sherwood Fairview (1) 15. 15, Milford Center Fairbanks 14. 16, Proctorville Fairland 13.
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (19)
|4-0
|190
|2, Lucas
|4-0
|149
|3, Ft. Loramie
|4-0
|113
|4, New Madison Tri-Village
|4-0
|104
|5, Glouster Trimble
|4-0
|96
|6, Arlington
|4-0
|91
|7, Lima Central Catholic
|3-1
|83
|8, Warren John F. Kennedy (1)
|3-1
|69
|9, Malvern
|4-0
|68
|10, Dalton
|3-1
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Beaver Eastern 14. 12, New Matamoras Frontier 12. 12, Leetonia 12.