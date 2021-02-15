The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
|1, Mentor (13)
|16-0
|172
|2, Cin. St. Xavier (3)
|15-2
|151
|3, Cin. Moeller (1)
|15-4
|118
|4, Centerville (2)
|18-3
|112
|5, Cin. Elder
|16-3
|107
|6, Gahanna Lincoln
|16-2
|95
|7, Westerville Cent.
|16-2
|78
|8, Cle. St. Ignatius
|14-4
|31
|9, Thomas Worthington
|16-4
|30
|10, Lakewood St. Edward
|12-4
|24
|(tie), Can. McKinley
|12-5
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 19. Massillon Jackson 18. Fairfield 13.
|1, Akr. SVSM (16)
|16-2
|180
|2, Lima Shawnee (1)
|18-1
|160
|3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|17-0
|130
|4, Struthers
|18-0
|89
|5, Rossford
|19-1
|81
|6, Cin. Woodward
|17-3
|68
|7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|17-1
|67
|8, Vincent Warren
|15-2
|65
|9, Akr. Buchtel
|14-3
|48
|10, Hamilton Ross
|19-3
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 20. Circleville Logan Elm 18. Cin. McNicholas 15. Waverly 12.
|1, Worthington Christian (15)
|20-1
|180
|2, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (2)
|20-0
|146
|3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|15-0
|122
|4, Sardinia Eastern (1)
|19-1
|113
|5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.
|8-2
|94
|6, Fredericktown
|19-1
|88
|7, Beverly Ft. Frye
|16-2
|74
|8, Cin. Taft
|11-4
|41
|9, Wheelersburg
|19-1
|39
|10, Proctorville Fairland
|14-4
|21
|(tie), Ottawa-Glandorf
|16-4
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 20. Frankfort Adena 16. Cin. Summit Country Day 13. Johnstown-Monroe 12.
|1, New Madison Tri-Village (7)
|21-0
|165
|2, Antwerp (6)
|18-1
|162
|3, Ottoville (1)
|18-2
|139
|4, Columbus Grove
|17-2
|96
|5, McDonald
|19-1
|79
|6, New Boston Glenwood
|17-2
|75
|7, Cin. College Prep (1)
|10-1
|68
|(tie), Cedarville (1)
|17-1
|68
|9, Botkins
|19-3
|66
|10, Richmond Hts. (3)
|10-4
|55
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 22. Glouster Trimble 20.