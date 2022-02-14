The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:
|1. Centerville (16)
|22-0
|160
|2. Pickerington Cent.
|18-1
|137
|3. Westerville S.
|19-0
|117
|4. Gahanna Lincoln
|19-2
|104
|5. Sylvania Northview
|18-1
|76
|6. Cin. Elder
|18-3
|71
|7. Lakewood St. Edward
|15-3
|55
|8. Pickerington N.
|18-2
|46
|9. Kettering Fairmont
|18-3
|26
|(tie) Lyndhurst Brush
|16-3
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 22. Green 16. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 15.
|1. Akr. SVSM (13)
|16-3
|157
|2. Kettering Alter (3)
|19-2
|142
|3. Cin. Woodward
|17-3
|100
|4. Bloom-Carroll
|19-2
|94
|5. Cols. Beechcroft
|16-3
|90
|6. Akr. Buchtel
|16-5
|53
|(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath.
|16-4
|53
|8. Delaware Buckeye Valley
|17-2
|43
|9. Waverly
|18-4
|38
|10. Day. Oakwood
|18-3
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 28. Huron 24.
|1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (10)
|20-0
|151
|2. Collins Western Reserve (2)
|19-0
|131
|3. Versailles (2)
|19-1
|120
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)
|18-2
|114
|5. Haviland Wayne Trace
|20-1
|89
|6. Cols. Africentric
|17-5
|68
|7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|16-3
|55
|8. Cin. Taft
|11-8
|40
|9. Swanton
|18-2
|39
|10. Cols. Ready
|16-3
|14
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|1. Antwerp (4)
|18-1
|126
|2. Tiffin Calvert (6)
|20-0
|125
|3. Botkins (3)
|20-2
|118
|4. Glouster Trimble
|19-0
|102
|5. New Madison Tri-Village
|18-3
|86
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|21-1
|69
|7. Richmond Hts. (2)
|16-4
|63
|8. Berlin Hiland
|14-3
|39
|9. New Bremen
|16-4
|36
|10. Lucasville Valley
|17-4
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Castalia Margaretta 22. 12. Cedarville (1) 16. 13. Maria Stein Marion Local 15.
