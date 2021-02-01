The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|1, Lakewood St. Edward (10)
|11-1
|156
|2, Cin. Moeller (3)
|12-4
|145
|3, Massillon Jackson (1)
|15-1
|121
|4, Cin. Elder
|14-2
|108
|5, Gahanna Lincoln
|12-1
|97
|6, Mentor (3)
|8-0
|88
|7, Cin. St. Xavier (1)
|12-2
|87
|8, Hilliard Bradley
|11-2
|44
|9, Huber Hts. Wayne
|10-2
|36
|10, Centerville (1)
|9-4
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 24. Thomas Worthington 18. Pickerington N. 18. Lima Sr. 13.
|1, Akr. SVSM (13)
|12-2
|170
|2, Lima Shawnee (1)
|15-1
|141
|3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3)
|13-0
|136
|4, Rossford (1)
|14-0
|112
|5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|13-0
|104
|6, Vincent Warren
|11-1
|80
|7, Hamilton Ross
|16-2
|46
|8, Akr. Buchtel
|10-2
|45
|9, Struthers
|14-0
|43
|10, Warrensville Hts.
|12-2
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 30. Trotwood-Madison 17. Thornville Sheridan 13. Circleville Logan Elm 12. Hillsboro 12.
|1, Worthington Christian (11)
|16-1
|176
|2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2)
|7-1
|130
|3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1)
|16-0
|116
|(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3)
|9-0
|116
|5, Sardinia Eastern
|16-1
|79
|6, Wheelersburg
|15-0
|73
|7, Fredericktown
|15-1
|57
|8, Beverly Ft. Frye
|12-2
|48
|9, Ottawa-Glandorf
|11-3
|39
|10, Jamestown Greeneview (1)
|13-3
|32
|(tie) Cin. Taft
|9-3
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Collins Western Reserve 20. Frankfort Adena 19. 15, Cin. Summit Country Day 18. Richwood N. Union (1) 18. Johnstown-Monroe 12.
|1, New Boston Glenwood (7)
|15-1
|138
|2, Columbus Grove (4)
|12-1
|137
|3, Antwerp
|14-1
|136
|4, New Madison Tri-Village (4)
|18-0
|123
|5, Ottoville
|14-2
|115
|6, Cin. College Prep
|8-1
|67
|7, McDonald
|14-0
|62
|8, Richmond Hts. (2)
|7-4
|47
|9, Botkins (1)
|15-3
|36
|10, Tol. Christian
|12-3
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 33. Glouster Trimble 28. Malvern 15.