The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
|1. Centerville (17)
|14-0
|170
|2. Pickerington Cent.
|13-1
|140
|3. Westerville S.
|14-0
|120
|4. Kettering Fairmont
|15-1
|111
|5. Gahanna Lincoln
|14-2
|96
|6. Lakewood St. Edward
|11-2
|54
|7. Cin. Elder
|14-3
|52
|8. Fairfield
|14-2
|45
|9. Sylvania Northview
|13-1
|43
|10. Lyndhurst Brush
|11-2
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Moeller 18. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16. Lima Sr. 12.
|1. Kettering Alter (6)
|14-2
|159
|2. Akr. SVSM (11)
|14-2
|157
|3. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|13-2
|127
|4. Bloom-Carroll
|14-2
|75
|5. Cin. Woodward
|10-3
|72
|6. Dresden Tri-Valley
|10-3
|53
|7. Waverly
|12-3
|51
|8. Cols. Beechcroft
|11-2
|36
|9. Akr. Buchtel
|11-5
|32
|10. N. Bend Taylor
|13-2
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 23. Huron 22. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18. Heath 16. Day. Dunbar 14.
|1. Versailles (15)
|15-0
|162
|2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford
|14-0
|125
|3. Collins Western Reserve
|15-0
|106
|4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|10-2
|78
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|11-2
|77
|6. Haviland Wayne Trace
|13-1
|76
|7. Cols. Africentric (1)
|11-4
|67
|8. Cin. Taft
|8-5
|54
|9. Swanton
|14-1
|45
|10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.
|9-4
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee 21. Cols. Ready 16. Richwood N. Union 12.
|1. Botkins (13)
|15-1
|149
|2. Antwerp
|12-1
|112
|3. Glouster Trimble (1)
|11-0
|108
|4. Tiffin Calvert
|15-0
|100
|5. New Madison Tri-Village
|10-1
|87
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|16-1
|76
|7. Richmond Hts. (1)
|11-4
|60
|8. Berlin Hiland (1)
|12-2
|33
|9. Malvern
|11-2
|29
|10. Lucasville Valley
|12-3
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 15.
