Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Kettering Alter (6) 14-2 159 2. Akr. SVSM (11) 14-2 157 3. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-2 127 4. Bloom-Carroll 14-2 75 5. Cin. Woodward 10-3 72 6. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-3 53 7. Waverly 12-3 51 8. Cols. Beechcroft 11-2 36 9. Akr. Buchtel 11-5 32 10. N. Bend Taylor 13-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 23. Huron 22. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18. Heath 16. Day. Dunbar 14.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (15) 15-0 162 2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14-0 125 3. Collins Western Reserve 15-0 106 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10-2 78 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 11-2 77 6. Haviland Wayne Trace 13-1 76 7. Cols. Africentric (1) 11-4 67 8. Cin. Taft 8-5 54 9. Swanton 14-1 45 10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-4 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee 21. Cols. Ready 16. Richwood N. Union 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (13) 15-1 149 2. Antwerp 12-1 112 3. Glouster Trimble (1) 11-0 108 4. Tiffin Calvert 15-0 100 5. New Madison Tri-Village 10-1 87 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 16-1 76 7. Richmond Hts. (1) 11-4 60 8. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-2 33 9. Malvern 11-2 29 10. Lucasville Valley 12-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 15.