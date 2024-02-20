Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Cin. Moeller (8) 21-1 108 2. Garfield Hts. 20-1 89 3. Cle. St. Ignatius (2) 18-3 87 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 20-1 77 5. Delaware Hayes 21-1 74 6. Findlay 19-2 59 7. Tol. Whitmer 18-2 43 8. Louisville 19-2 30 9. Cin. Elder 17-4 22 10. Centerville (1) 13-7 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 19.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (10) 19-2 115 2. Shelby 19-2 79 3. Lexington 20-2 74 4. Cin. Wyoming (1) 19-3 73 5. Cols. Hartley 18-3 63 6. Youngs. Ursuline 16-3 55 7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20-1 49 8. Kettering Alter (1) 15-7 32 9. Willard 17-3 30 10. Creston Norwayne 18-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 17. Tipp City Tippecanoe 14.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6) 16-5 105 2. Malvern (3) 20-0 96 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-3 82 4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 18-2 64 5. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 20-2 63 6. Castalia Margaretta 17-3 34 (tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 17-4 34 8. Ashland Crestview 20-1 33 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 31 10. Archbold 19-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 14. Leavittsburg Labrae 14. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Minford 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (7) 21-1 109 2. Tol. Christian (1) 19-1 87 3. Richmond Hts. (2) 12-9 76 4. Troy Christian 20-2 71 5. Delphos St. John's 19-2 70 6. Lima Cent. Cath. (1) 18-2 66 7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. (1) 19-1 52 8. S. Webster 19-3 32 9. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 19-2 22 10. Berlin Hiland 15-6 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Antwerp 16.

_____