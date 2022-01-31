The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:
|1. Centerville (19)
|17-0
|190
|2. Pickerington Cent.
|15-1
|159
|3. Westerville S.
|16-0
|133
|4. Kettering Fairmont
|17-1
|119
|5. Gahanna Lincoln
|15-2
|96
|6. Lakewood St. Edward
|13-2
|75
|7. Cin. Elder
|15-3
|66
|8. Sylvania Northview
|15-1
|61
|9. Lyndhurst Brush
|12-2
|31
|10. Pickerington N.
|14-2
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21. Fairfield 18. Lima Sr. 17.
|1. Akr. SVSM (9)
|11-3
|177
|(tie) Kettering Alter (9)
|14-2
|177
|3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1)
|15-2
|147
|4. Bloom-Carroll
|16-2
|101
|5. Cin. Woodward
|12-3
|94
|6. Cols. Beechcroft
|14-2
|81
|7. Dresden Tri-Valley
|12-3
|61
|8. Waverly
|14-3
|58
|9. Akr. Buchtel
|13-5
|31
|10.Cleves Taylor
|15-2
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 17. Gates Mills Gilmour 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.
|1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (11)
|16-0
|164
|2. Versailles (2)
|16-1
|149
|3. Collins Western Reserve (3)
|16-0
|144
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)
|13-2
|117
|5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|12-2
|101
|6. Haviland Wayne Trace
|16-1
|98
|7. Cin. Taft (1)
|9-5
|56
|8. Cols. Africentric
|13-5
|51
|9. Swanton
|15-2
|29
|10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.
|8-7
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. New Middletown Spring. 14. Minford 12.
|1. Botkins (15)
|17-1
|178
|2. Antwerp
|14-1
|145
|3. Tiffin Calvert (2)
|17-0
|134
|4. Glouster Trimble (1)
|14-0
|128
|5. New Madison Tri-Village
|14-1
|101
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|18-1
|98
|7. Richmond Hts. (1)
|13-4
|62
|8. Lucasville Valley
|14-3
|34
|9. New Bremen
|14-3
|32
|10. Berlin Hiland
|13-3
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 16. Cedarville 14. Cin. College Prep 13. Hannibal River 12.
In Other News