The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|1. Centerville (18)
|19-0
|180
|2. Pickerington Cent.
|16-1
|141
|3. Westerville S.
|17-0
|125
|4. Gahanna Lincoln
|16-2
|97
|5. Lakewood St. Edward
|14-2
|88
|6. Cin. Elder
|17-3
|74
|7. Kettering Fairmont
|17-2
|64
|8. Sylvania Northview
|16-1
|63
|9. Lyndhurst Brush
|14-2
|36
|10. Pickerington N.
|15-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 24. Green 19. Lima Sr. 16. Cin. Walnut Hills 12. Cin. Sycamore 12.
|1. Akr. SVSM (15)
|12-3
|169
|2. Kettering Alter (2)
|16-2
|146
|3. Cols. Beechcroft (1)
|15-2
|127
|4. Cin. Woodward
|14-3
|110
|5. Bloom-Carroll
|16-2
|108
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|16-3
|76
|7. Akr. Buchtel
|15-5
|60
|8. Waverly
|15-4
|42
|9. Dresden Tri-Valley
|13-4
|38
|10. Delaware Buckeye Valley
|15-2
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gates Mills Gilmour 24. Day. Oakwood 22. Huron 12.
|1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (12)
|18-0
|165
|2. Versailles (2)
|17-1
|138
|3. Collins Western Reserve (1)
|16-0
|130
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
|15-2
|127
|5. Haviland Wayne Trace
|18-1
|93
|6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|13-3
|69
|7. Cols. Africentric
|15-5
|66
|8. Swanton
|16-2
|39
|9. Cin. Taft
|9-8
|29
|10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.
|10-7
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. 22. Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 14. Minford 14. Campbell Memorial 13.
|1. Antwerp (3)
|16-1
|139
|2. Tiffin Calvert (6)
|18-0
|137
|3. Botkins (4)
|18-2
|128
|4. Glouster Trimble (1)
|17-0
|113
|5. New Madison Tri-Village (2)
|15-1
|99
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|19-1
|89
|7. Richmond Hts. (2)
|14-4
|74
|8. Lucasville Valley
|15-3
|43
|9. Berlin Hiland
|13-3
|37
|10. New Bremen
|14-4
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville 21. Maria Stein Marion Local 18.
