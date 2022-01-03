Hamburger icon
Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Centerville (11) 6-0 127
2. Gahanna Lincoln 8-1 105
3. Westerville S. 8-0 71
4. Kettering Fairmont 9-1 51
5. Upper Arlington (2) 9-0 48
6. Pickerington Cent. 7-1 42
7. Green 9-1 40
8. Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 39
9. Cin. Elder 10-2 37
10. Sylvania Northview 8-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 27. Lyndhurst Brush 19. Pickerington N. 14. Cin. Sycamore 13. Perrysburg 12.

DIVISION II

1. Akr. SVSM (10) 4-2 100
2. Tol. Cent. Cath. 8-1 87
3. Kettering Alter 7-2 82
4. Bloom-Carroll (2) 8-1 79
5. Cin. Woodward 8-1 60
6. Lexington 8-1 43
7. Dresden Tri-Valley 6-1 37
8. Waverly 7-3 30
9. Akr. Buchtel 6-3 27
10. Cols. Beechcroft 5-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood (1) 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 19. Cols. Eastmoor 18. Thornville Sheridan 17.

DIVISION III
1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5) 8-0 98
2. Versailles (1) 8-0 83
3. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 8-0 68
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-2 68
5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 6-2 46
6. Spring. Shawnee (1) 7-2 41
7. W. Lafayette Ridgewood (1) 8-1 38
8. S. Point 8-1 36
9. Cols. Africentric 4-2 35
(tie) Cin. Taft (2) 5-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 29. Collins Western Reserve 27. Centerburg 24. Utica 20. Richwood N. Union 14.

DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (7) 8-1 106
2. Antwerp (2) 9-0 75
3. Glouster Trimble 9-0 72
4. Malvern (2) 8-0 71
5. Cols. Grandview Hts. 8-1 51
6. Lucasville Valley 9-0 50
7. New Madison Tri-Village 7-2 46
8. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 8-1 45
9. Richmond Hts. (2) 5-4 39
10. Spring. Cath. Cent. 8-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Calvert 25. Dalton 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Hiland 14. Monroeville 13.

