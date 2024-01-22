Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Lewis Center Olentangy (4) 15-1 79 2. Pickerington Cent. (3) 14-3 76 3. Mason (1) 13-2 58 4. Cin. Princeton 12-1 57 5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 14-2 54 6. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13-2 50 (tie) Marysville 12-3 50 8. Uniontown Lake 12-1 21 9. Akr. Hoban 12-2 14 10. Strongsville 13-2 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (10) 14-1 100 2. Thornville Sheridan 15-0 76 3. Akr. SVSM 11-2 69 4. Proctorville Fairland 14-1 63 5. Circleville 14-0 58 6. Copley 14-2 43 7. Bryan 13-1 27 8. Chillicothe Unioto 15-2 20 9. Mansfield Sr. 16-1 19 10. Beloit W. Branch 13-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gates Mills Gilmour 15. Granville 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (2) 14-0 87 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (5) 15-1 84 3. Kettering Alter (1) 13-2 81 4. Waynesville (1) 15-0 53 5. Castalia Margaretta 14-1 49 6. Portsmouth 13-2 46 7. Cols. Africentric (1) 12-2 29 8. Mechanicsburg 15-1 27 9. Apple Creek Waynedale 11-2 14 (tie) Cin. Country Day 10-2 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: LaGrange Keystone 12. Liberty Center 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (6) 14-2 88 2. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-2 76 3. Newark Cath. (1) 14-0 67 4. Convoy Crestview 13-2 63 5. Loudonville 15-0 52 6. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-1 44 7. Waterford 13-2 38 8. Defiance Ayersville 13-0 33 9. Maria Stein Marion Local 11-4 25 10. Gibsonburg 13-1 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 13.

_____