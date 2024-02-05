Ohio High School Basketball Poll

news
1 hour ago
X

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Garfield Hts. (5)19-0135
2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4)16-3133
3. Cin. Moeller (1)18-1132
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6)17-1127
5. Tol. Whitmer15-1109
6. Findlay14-195
7. Delaware Hayes16-169
8. Centerville (2)12-546
9. Cin. Elder15-341
10. Louisville16-232

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 22. Cin. Sycamore 18.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (12)16-2167
2. Lexington (2)18-1146
3. Cin. Wyoming (3)16-0109
4. Cols. Hartley14-2100
5. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA17-186
6. Shelby15-278
7. Kettering Alter (1)12-574
8. Youngs. Ursuline13-355
9. Creston Norwayne15-152
10. Willard13-332

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 29. Dresden Tri-Valley 15.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6)14-4143
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (6)15-2142
3. Malvern (3)16-0124
4. Ashland Crestview17-097
5. New Madison Tri-Village (2)16-185
6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian14-276
7. Castalia Margaretta15-268
8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)16-344
9. Gahanna Cols. Academy16-240
10. Minford12-335

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 20. Seaman N. Adams 13. Youngs. Mooney 13. Bluffton 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (9)17-1162
2. Tol. Christian (3)15-1127
3. Richmond Hts. (6)9-8121
4. Lima Cent. Cath.14-2105
5. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.15-079
6. Warren JFK13-461
7. Berlin Hiland13-457
8. Troy Christian15-252
9. Leesburg Fairfield17-250
10. Delphos St. John's16-246
(tie) S. Webster15-246

Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 23. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Pandora-Gilboa 17. Mogadore 13.

_____

In Other News
1
Grand jury gets cases of two teens charged in Middletown park shooting...
2
Former Middletown principal, well-known musician dies
3
Judge denies motion to dismiss case in deadly Clark County bus crash
4
Second man pleads guilty in 2022 West Chester gang-related shooting...
5
Tylersville Road improvement project in Hamilton to begin in March
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top