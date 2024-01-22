The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
|1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2)
|14-0
|83
|2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4)
|12-3
|80
|3. Findlay (1)
|12-0
|61
|(tie) Garfield Hts. (2)
|15-0
|61
|(tie) Cin. Moeller
|14-1
|61
|6. Cin. Elder
|12-1
|50
|7. Louisville
|12-1
|45
|8. Tol. Whitmer
|12-1
|42
|9. Centerville (2)
|10-4
|30
|10. Beavercreek
|12-2
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Sycamore 25. Delaware Hayes 21. Newark 16.
DIVISION II
|1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9)
|13-1
|107
|2. Lexington
|15-1
|88
|3. Kettering Alter (2)
|11-3
|76
|4. Cin. Wyoming
|10-0
|69
|5. Cols. Hartley
|13-1
|58
|6. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA
|13-1
|37
|7. Youngs. Ursuline
|9-2
|32
|8. Willard
|11-2
|31
|9. Creston Norwayne
|10-0
|24
|10. Shelby
|9-2
|15
Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 14. Marietta 12.
DIVISION III
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5)
|13-2
|92
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)
|12-2
|79
|3. Malvern
|12-0
|67
|4. Camden Preble Shawnee (2)
|13-1
|49
|5. Castalia Margaretta
|12-1
|48
|(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|10-2
|48
|7. Haviland Wayne Trace
|12-2
|45
|8. Ashland Crestview
|13-0
|35
|9. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|13-1
|27
|10. Minford
|10-2
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.
DIVISION IV
|1. Russia (7)
|14-0
|97
|2. Warren JFK (3)
|11-1
|96
|3. Lima Cent. Cath.
|12-2
|62
|4. Tol. Christian
|12-1
|50
|5. Leesburg Fairfield
|15-0
|43
|6. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.
|12-0
|41
|7. Berlin Hiland
|8-2
|36
|8. Troy Christian
|10-1
|34
|9. Richmond Hts. (1)
|6-8
|33
|10. Pandora-Gilboa
|12-2
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Maumee Valley 27. Antwerp 21.
_____