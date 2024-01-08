Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Cle. St. Ignatius (3) 9-2 77 2. Findlay 8-0 69 3. Garfield Hts. (2) 9-0 67 (tie) Cin. Moeller (2) 9-1 67 5. Louisville (1) 9-1 65 6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 9-0 63 7. Brunswick (1) 9-0 43 8. Tol. Whitmer 8-1 42 9. Cin. Elder 10-1 28 10. Beavercreek (1) 8-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9) 11-0 99 2. Kettering Alter (1) 7-1 94 3. Lexington (1) 12-0 93 4. Cin. Wyoming 7-0 58 5. Willard 9-1 50 6. Cols. Hartley 8-1 48 7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 9-0 36 8. Youngs. Ursuline 7-2 20 9. Creston Norwayne 8-0 18 10. Cols. Bishop Ready 7-2 12

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 9-1 106 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 9-1 89 3. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 70 4. Haviland Wayne Trace 9-1 50 5. Castalia Margaretta 8-1 46 6. New Madison Tri-Village 9-0 28 (tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 9-1 28 8. Malvern 10-0 23 9. Cin. Mariemont 8-2 22 10. Fairview Park Fairview 5-0 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Warren JFK (4) 9-1 96 2. Russia (3) 9-0 90 3. Lima Cent. Cath. 9-0 80 4. Tol. Maumee Valley (1) 9-0 70 5. Richmond Hts. (3) 4-7 47 6. S. Webster 9-1 41 7. Pandora-Gilboa 8-0 28 8. Leesburg Fairfield 12-0 26 (tie) Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 9-0 26 10. Berlin Hiland 6-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Christian 23. 12. Antwerp 18.

_____