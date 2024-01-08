Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio boys high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
|1. Cle. St. Ignatius (3)
|9-2
|77
|2. Findlay
|8-0
|69
|3. Garfield Hts. (2)
|9-0
|67
|(tie) Cin. Moeller (2)
|9-1
|67
|5. Louisville (1)
|9-1
|65
|6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1)
|9-0
|63
|7. Brunswick (1)
|9-0
|43
|8. Tol. Whitmer
|8-1
|42
|9. Cin. Elder
|10-1
|28
|10. Beavercreek (1)
|8-1
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.
DIVISION II
|1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9)
|11-0
|99
|2. Kettering Alter (1)
|7-1
|94
|3. Lexington (1)
|12-0
|93
|4. Cin. Wyoming
|7-0
|58
|5. Willard
|9-1
|50
|6. Cols. Hartley
|8-1
|48
|7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA
|9-0
|36
|8. Youngs. Ursuline
|7-2
|20
|9. Creston Norwayne
|8-0
|18
|10. Cols. Bishop Ready
|7-2
|12
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION III
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8)
|9-1
|106
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)
|9-1
|89
|3. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|8-0
|70
|4. Haviland Wayne Trace
|9-1
|50
|5. Castalia Margaretta
|8-1
|46
|6. New Madison Tri-Village
|9-0
|28
|(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|9-1
|28
|8. Malvern
|10-0
|23
|9. Cin. Mariemont
|8-2
|22
|10. Fairview Park Fairview
|5-0
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13.
DIVISION IV
|1. Warren JFK (4)
|9-1
|96
|2. Russia (3)
|9-0
|90
|3. Lima Cent. Cath.
|9-0
|80
|4. Tol. Maumee Valley (1)
|9-0
|70
|5. Richmond Hts. (3)
|4-7
|47
|6. S. Webster
|9-1
|41
|7. Pandora-Gilboa
|8-0
|28
|8. Leesburg Fairfield
|12-0
|26
|(tie) Woodsfield Monroe Cent.
|9-0
|26
|10. Berlin Hiland
|6-2
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Christian 23. 12. Antwerp 18.
