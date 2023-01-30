The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (13)
|15-0
|138
|1
|2. Centerville (2)
|16-2
|131
|2
|3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.
|14-2
|82
|3
|4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
|15-2
|81
|5
|5. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|16-2
|67
|8
|6. Akr. SVSM
|12-5
|66
|4
|7. Fairfield
|15-3
|56
|7
|8. Stow-Munroe Falls
|14-2
|41
|NR
|9. Cin. Elder
|12-3
|34
|6
|10. Garfield Hts.
|14-3
|27
|10
|(tie) Pickerington Cent.
|13-5
|27
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13.
|1. Cols. Bishop Ready (12)
|17-0
|133
|1
|2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3)
|17-2
|130
|2
|3. Cin. Taft
|15-2
|101
|T3
|4. Rocky River Lutheran W.
|15-1
|97
|T3
|5. Defiance
|15-1
|63
|6
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|13-3
|62
|5
|7. Sandusky
|15-1
|57
|7
|8. Zanesville Maysville
|16-1
|32
|8
|9. Cin. Woodward
|14-2
|31
|10
|10. Youngs. Ursuline
|14-1
|28
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 20. Carrollton 20.
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9)
|12-4
|120
|2
|2. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2)
|15-2
|105
|3
|3. Minford
|15-1
|101
|4
|4. Casstown Miami E. (1)
|17-2
|84
|1
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|13-3
|65
|5
|6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)
|16-1
|46
|7
|7. Cols. Africentric
|14-4
|42
|9
|8. Worthington Christian
|15-2
|41
|T10
|(tie) Martins Ferry
|14-1
|41
|6
|10. Malvern
|16-1
|31
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 27. S. Point 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 21. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 18. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Spencerville 12.
|1. Richmond Hts. (14)
|18-0
|146
|1
|2. Jackson Center
|16-1
|123
|2
|3. Leesburg Fairfield
|18-0
|115
|3
|4. Convoy Crestview
|16-1
|98
|5
|5. Russia
|16-2
|83
|4
|6. Lowellville
|15-1
|48
|9
|7. Maria Stein Marion Local
|13-3
|39
|8
|(tie) Caldwell
|15-2
|39
|7
|9. Troy Christian
|15-3
|36
|NR
|10. Hamler Patrick Henry
|14-3
|34
|6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 16.
