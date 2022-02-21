Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

news
51 minutes ago

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Centerville (12) 22-0 120
2. Gahanna Lincoln 20-2 93
3. Westerville S. 21-0 79
4. Sylvania Northview 21-1 76
5. Pickerington Cent. 18-2 70
6. Cin. Elder 19-3 57
7. Lyndhurst Brush 18-3 35
8. Lima Sr. 19-2 32
9. Kettering Fairmont 18-3 23
10. Green 20-2 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13.

DIVISION II

1. Akr. SVSM (11) 18-3 117
2. Kettering Alter 20-2 103
3. Cin. Woodward 19-3 90
4. Bloom-Carroll 20-2 73
5. Cols. Beechcroft 16-3 64
6. Day. Oakwood (1) 19-3 54
7. Akr. Buchtel 16-5 50
8. Waverly 18-4 29
9. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-5 26
10. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18-3 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Heath 13.

DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (9) 22-0 113
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 20-2 95
3. Versailles (1) 20-1 93
4. Cols. Africentric 17-5 67
(tie) Haviland Wayne Trace 20-2 67
6. Collins Western Reserve 20-1 64
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-3 40
8. Swanton 20-2 37
9. Cin. Taft 11-8 34
10. Cols. Ready 18-3 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (2) 20-2 97
1. Tiffin Calvert (7) 22-0 97
3. Antwerp (1) 21-1 93
4. Richmond Hts. (1) 18-4 66
5. New Madison Tri-Village 19-3 61
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 20-2 45
7. Glouster Trimble 19-1 44
8. New Bremen 17-4 26
(tie). Lucasville Valley 17-4 26
10. Castalia Margaretta 19-3 17
(tie) Berlin Hiland 17-4 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dalton 16.

In Other News
1
New movie starts production in downtown Hamilton
2
Top local news for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
3
Xavier University drops mask mandate
4
Hamilton to be site of ‘Street Rescue’ gun buyback event
5
62 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top