Ohio High School Basketball Poll \

1. Akr. SVSM (14) 9-2 162 2. Kettering Alter (1) 12-2 152 3. Bloom-Carroll (1) 13-1 124 4. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-2 91 5. Cin. Woodward 9-2 84 6. Waverly 9-3 65 7. Akr. Buchtel 10-4 58 8. Day. Oakwood (1) 10-2 52 9. Dresden Tri-Valley 8-3 31 10. Huron 11-1 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 18.Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. Lexington 13. Tiffin Columbian 12.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (16) 13-0 165 2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 12-0 144 3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-2 107 4. Collins Western Reserve 13-0 94 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-2 84 6. Cols. Africentric 9-3 72 7. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-2 70 8. Cin. Taft (1) 6-3 44 9. Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 29 10. Cols. Ready 9-2 17 (tie) S. Point 9-4 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. Richwood N. Union 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (15) 13-1 166 2. Glouster Trimble (1) 10-0 131 3. Antwerp 11-1 119 4. Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-0 103 5. New Madison Tri-Village 10-2 95 6. Tiffin Calvert 13-0 92 7. Lucasville Valley 11-1 60 8. Richmond Hts. (1) 9-4 43 9. Malvern 10-2 19 10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 11-0 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Hiland 13. Cols. Grandview Hts. 12.