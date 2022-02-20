Ohio High School Basketball Poll-How They Fared

How Raked teams fared in their weekly games.:
|1. Centerville (23-0) beat Fariborn 73-33-
|2. Pickerington Cent. (18-2) beat Lancaster 73-40, lost to Reynoldsburg 63-60.
|3. Westerville S.(21-0) beat Thomas Worthington 77-50, beat Worthington Kilbourne 61-49.
|4. Gahanna Lincoln (20-2) beat Pickerington N. 52-41.
|5. Sylvania Northview (21-1) beat Perrysburg
|62-57, beat Maumee 86-54, beat Napoleon 58-50.
|6. Cin. Elder (20-3) beat Minford 70-52, beat Milford 70-52.
|7. Lakewood St. Edward (15-5) lost to Brecksville-Broadview Heights 59-66, lost to Richmond Heights 70-66.
|8. Pickerington N.(18-3) lost to Gahanna Lincoln 52-41.
|9. Kettering Fairmont (18-3) beat Xenia 80-28.
|(tie) Lyndhurst Brush (18-3) beat Massillon Jackson 75-67, beat East 84-46.
|¤
|1. Akr. SVSM (18-3) did not play.
|2. Kettering Alter (20-2) beat Northwestern 80-35.
|3. Cin. Woodward (19-3) beat Dohn Community 85-61, beat Bethel Tate 84-35.
|4. Bloom-Carroll (20-2) beat Franklin Heights
|58-46,
|5. Cols. Beechcroft (16-3) did not play.
|6. Akr. Buchtel (16-5) did not play.
|(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. (16-5) lost to Whitmer 57-20.
|8. Delaware Buckeye Valley (17-5) beat Whitehaul-Yearling 47-43, lost to Granville 57-49.
|9. Waverly (18-4) beat Athens 77-48.
|10. Day. Oakwood (20-3) beat Bellbrook 68-54, beat Thurgood Marshall 74-45.
|1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (22-0) beat Seneca East 79-52, beat Upper Sandusky 66-39.
|2. Collins Western Reserve (19-1) lost to Calvert 50-41.
|3. Versailles (20-1) beat St. John's 58-41.
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf (20-2) beat Kenton 74-37.
|5. Haviland Wayne Trace (20-2) beat Ottoville 71-58.
|6. Cols. Africentric (17-5) did not play.
|7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (16-3) did not play.
|8. Cin. Taft (11-8) beat East Clinton 87-15.
|9. Swanton (20-2) beat Cardinal Stritch 53-51. beat Bryan 56-31.
|10. Cols. Ready (18-3) beat KIPP Columbus 63-28, beat Bishop Hartley 55-30.
|1. Antwerp (21-1) beat Hilltop 74-31, beat Defiance Tinora64-39, beat Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian 52-49.
|2. Tiffin Calvert (22-0) beat Danbury 74-40, beat Western Reserve 50-41.
|3. Botkins (21-2) beat Fairlawn 61-32.
|4. Glouster Trimble (20-1) lost to Stewart Federal Hocking 61-60, beat Eastern 83-71.
|5. New Madison Tri-Village (20-3) beat Waynesville 83-42, beat Jeferson Township 91-17.
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent. (21-2) beat Emmanuel 45-44.
|7. Richmond Hts. (18-4) beat Hawken 80-52 beat Cin. St. Edward 70-66.
|8. Berlin Hiland (15-4) lost to Dalton 61-60, beat Tuscarawas Valley 47-32.
|9. New Bremen (17-4) beat Fort Recovery 55-53.
|10. Lucasville Valley (18-4) beat Glenwood 78-46.
|¤
