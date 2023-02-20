X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ohio High School Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)

news
49 minutes ago

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (7) 19-3 85 1
2. Lakewood St. Edward 18-2 63 2
3. Stow-Munroe Falls (2) 20-2 53 3
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19-3 44 T6
5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-3 39 4
(tie) Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 19-3 39 5
7. Pickerington Cent. 17-5 38 9
8. Akr. SVSM 17-5 36 6
9. Garfield Hts. 19-3 32 8
10. Westerville N. 20-2 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (7) 22-0 84 1
2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 80 2
3. Cin. Taft 18-2 61 3
4. Sandusky 21-1 56 4
5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 19-3 44 5
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 18-4 36 6
7. Zanesville Maysville 21-1 32 8
8. Youngs. Ursuline 20-2 24 7
9. Carrollton 19-3 15 10
10. Cin. Wyoming 20-2 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 19-3 66 3
(tie) Minford (2) 20-1 66 2
3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 15-5 54 1
4. Malvern 21-1 51 6
(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 19-3 51 5
6. Casstown Miami E. 20-2 48 4
7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 39 7
8. Gahanna Cols. Academy 20-2 27 9
9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 21 8
10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch 19-3 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (8) 22-0 87 1
2. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 70 3
3. Jackson Center 21-1 62 2
4. Troy Christian 19-3 51 T6
5. Convoy Crestview 19-3 50 4
6. Russia 19-3 47 5
7. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-4 40 8
8. Lowellville 20-2 20 T6
9. Kalida 18-4 18 T10
10. Cincinnati Christian (1) 21-2 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

In Other News
1
Suicide prevention training teaches warning signs, how to intervene
2
Housing market activity down in Butler, Warren counties compared to...
3
Ohio utility corruption trial: ‘It would be bad for both of us if the...
4
Kings Island hosts job fair on-site, will be at area high schools all...
5
Mason native gets golden ticket to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top