Ohio health dept. to retire system after 4K uncounted deaths

The change comes after the health department discovered thousands of unreported deaths last month and announced a restructuring of its infectious disease division. The department said issues with manual data entry affected the reconciliation and reporting of the deaths beginning in October, with most of the uncounted deaths occurring in November and December — the peak of the pandemic's toll in Ohio.

“We were engaged in a manual process that attempted to provide information in real-time,” McCloud said during a briefing. “The manual process is fraught with more opportunities for issues, even though it is faster in time.”

Republican state Auditor Keith Faber has been auditing Health Department coronavirus death data since September. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The final audit of the 2020 coronavirus death count is expected later this month.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2,731 new cases per day on Feb. 15 to 1,924 new cases per day on March 1, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

____

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.