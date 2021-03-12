Ohio governor will veto health restrictions without deal

DeWine vetoed a similar measure late last year and on Thursday said he would veto the latest bill, as well. As Ohio emerges from the pandemic, the concern now is limiting governors' powers going forward, the governor said.

“I’m very concerned abut a future governor and health departments around the state not having the tools they need to keep the people of the state safe,” DeWine said.

Allowing legislatures to overturn a governor's order with by resolution and not actual legislation is “clearly unconstitutional,” DeWine added.

The governor took particular issue with a bill requirement that public health departments could not quarantine individuals unless they had direct contract with someone who has been “medically diagnosed with a communicative or contagious disease.”

Such a mandate could have devastating consequences if an overseas traveler arrived with possible exposure to a highly contagious disease like Ebola but couldn't provide such rigorous documentation of contact, the governor said.

“Do we really want that person to be mixing with society, possibly sealing the medical fate of hundreds and hundreds of people?” DeWine said. “This bill would say that that local health department could not stop that person from doing that.”

While DeWine said he still hopes to reach a compromise with lawmakers, Senate President Matt Huffman said he'll schedule an override vote the moment DeWine vetoes the measure.

“The Governor’s office can still issue health orders during times of emergency," said Huffman, a Lima Republican. "This simply puts the people at the table to not only monitor but also be part of the process.”