Ohio governor warns that vaccine doesn't mean quick end

Ohioans must continue to be vigilant in protecting against the spread of the coronavirus even as eight more hospitals received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, he said. Frontline medical workers such as doctors and nurses are first in line to receive doses.

Case numbers are still at record highs, and DeWine said there were more people with COVID-19 in intensive care on Tuesday—1,311—than were hospitalized in total with the coronavirus at the peak of the summer surge.