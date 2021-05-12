Ohio governor to make 4th primetime coronavirus speech

In remarks scheduled for late afternoon, DeWine was to discuss “where we are in our fight against the Coronavirus and our progress towards reaching the end of the COVID pandemic,” his office said in a release.

In a March 4 primetime speech, the governor said he would lift remaining mandates once the state hit 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks. At the time, the figure was 179 cases; it has dropped to 140.2 cases as of this week.