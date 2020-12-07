Ohio governor to extend curfew as virus deaths surpass 7K

It exempts pharmacies and groceries and restaurants offering takeout or delivery service. Previously, DeWine had ordered restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. The new order requires those businesses to close all dine-in and walk-in service by 10 p.m.

The order doesn’t apply to people who need to be at work, who have an emergency or need medical care, DeWine said.

The governor also pleaded once again with Congress to pass a relief package to states as benefits and eviction moratoriums are set to expire by the new year.

“I am just asking Congress to not leave town until they come back with a bill,” DeWine said. “Without that money coming in early on in the pandemic, we would have been in a really tough place.”

He added, “We are now in a very dangerous stage.”

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.