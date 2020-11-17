Ohio governor orders 3-week curfew to slow virus' spread

The order doesn't apply to people who need to be at work, who have an emergency or need medical care, DeWine said.

The governor said he doesn't want local police to shoulder the burden of strict enforcement, but said he could envision them breaking up a large outdoor gathering.

“Of course there's more people out during the day than there is between 10 o'clock and 5 a.m., but there are people out at 10 o'clock,” the governor said. “This should eliminate most of that additional congregating.”

Under an existing Ohio law governing public health orders, any resident found in violation of the curfew could be charged with a second degree misdemeanor that comes with a $750 fine and 90-day jail sentence.

“To my knowledge, no one has yet to be charged under this statute, but that does not mean they cannot be,” DeWine said.

DeWine said his administration considered but rejected a total shutdown of bars and restaurants, a possibility that was strongly fought by the hospitality industry.

“We think we can accomplish, frankly, a lot more by having this curfew than by closing one or two business sectors,” the governor said. A total shutdown would probably cause some businesses to close for good, mean all schools would close, and add to the mental stress Ohioans are already experiencing during the prolonged pandemic, DeWine said.

A point the governor did not bring up: the Legislature might have moved to repeal a total shutdown, but that process, including a veto override, would take longer than a three-week curfew.

The state restaurant association expressed support for the move Tuesday.

“We think it’s the right step at the right time,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Epidemiologists, who study the spread of disease, questioned the effectiveness of such a curfew.

“We really need something to happen now, and I don’t think this is going to do it,” said Tara Smith, a public health professor at Kent State University.

She was hoping to hear the governor announce something more drastic, such as a temporary closure of restaurants and bars combined with a way to compensate their owners and workers.

Brian Fink, an epidemiologist at the University of Toledo, said it would take until December to see whether the curfew is reducing the number of cases and hospitalizations, and even then it might not be clear.

“It’s so simple, if more individuals thought of the health and well-being of everyone and not making it a political issue, we’d be in a much better situation,” he said.

Even as DeWine was announcing the curfew, Senate President Larry Obhof, a Medina Republican, was testifying in favor of his bill that would eliminate the existing 10 p.m. ban on alcohol sales.

“The Senate worked hard to make sure that there would not be a targeted shutdown of certain businesses," said Obhof spokesperson John Fortney. Several pending bills would prohibit stay-at-home orders, “and we are prepared to move forward as necessary,” he said.

Ohio hospital and intensive care admissions for COVID-19 are at record highs, with more than 3,600 people hospitalized as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 3,097 new cases per day on Nov. 2 to 7,199 new cases per day on Nov. 16, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

___

Associated Press Writer John Seewer in Toledo contributed to this report. Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Darrell Boyd sips a glass of wine at the Winking Lizard Tavern, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Beachwood, Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a new health warning Sunday to limit mass gatherings. Ohio coronavirus cases have spiked since last week. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Michelle Gruss enjoys lunch at the Winking Lizard Tavern, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Beachwood, Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a new health warning Sunday to limit mass gatherings. Ohio coronavirus cases have spiked since last week. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak