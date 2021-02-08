X

Ohio governor renews push for distracted driving crackdown

Terry Dawson, right, the son-in-law of a woman killed by a distracted driver in central Ohio on Christmas Eve 2017, describes how that accident has affected his family and made holidays much harder, at a news conference also attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine said he wants distracted driving made a primary offense and promised a legislative proposal soon. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is renewing his effort to make distracted driving reason enough for police to pull someone over.

DeWine's proposal would address such activities as writing, sending or looking at texts, watching or recording photos or videos, or livestreaming while handling an electronic device, among other activities.

DeWine said Monday he's including the measure in his executive budget proposal. The governor backed similar legislation last year that failed to become law.

The proposal would make handling an electronic device a primary offense, meaning police wouldn't need another reason first — such as speeding — to pull drivers over.

Exemptions would include using a phone to place an emergency call or using hands-free functions to talk on the phone or dictate texts.

“Distracted driving is a choice that must be as culturally unacceptable as drunk driving is today, and strengthening our current laws will lead to more responsible driving," DeWine said.

Traffic deaths on Ohio roads have increased in six of the last seven years, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Colonel Richard Fanbro, Superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, discusses patrol efforts to reduce distracted driving accidents during the holidays, at a news conference promoting safe holiday driving and also attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Fanbro said distracted driving is unsafe and irresponsible and can have devastating results for families of people injured or killed in distracted driving accidents. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Jack Marchbanks, right, the Ohio Transportation Department director, reflects on the damage caused by distracted driving in the state, at a news conference promoting safe holiday driving and also attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine said he wants distracted driving made a primary offense and promised a legislative proposal soon. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

