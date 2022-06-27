Ohio governor postpones last scheduled 2022 execution

DeWine, a Republican, has attributed the need for the reprieves to the state’s ongoing inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies. DeWine has said he is concerned that drug companies — which oppose the use of their drugs in executions — could pull pharmaceuticals from state hospitals to punish Ohio if it did secure their drugs and use them for lethal injection.

Currently, 11 men are scheduled for execution next year. But it's likely that, should DeWine be reelected, those would also be postponed.

Bryan was sentenced to death for shooting Cleveland officer Wayne Leon in 2000 after the officer stopped Bryan for a traffic violation.

The state's last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing a man he met in a bar in Cincinnati in 1985.