Ohio governor orders $390 million across-the-board cuts

The Republican governor also announced that — because the cuts aren't as big as last year — an additional $160 million can be provided to the state Department of Education and $100 million to the Department of Higher Education. This was money that was previously withheld.

"As many schools, colleges and universities return to in-person learning, it's important that the funding be reinstated," DeWine said. The governor has set a goal of K-12 students returning to some form of in-person learning by March 1.