Ohio governor, first lady, receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot

In addition to people over 70, the state also has started rolling out vaccines to employees in some school districts that are having in-person classes or aiming to reopen within a few weeks.

A teachers union sued to try to delay Cincinnati Public Schools' plan to resume a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning, citing health and safety concerns. But a Hamilton County judge concluded the decision was within the school board's authority and dismissed the complaint Monday, allowing the district to start bringing students back to classrooms Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 6,587 new cases per day on Jan. 18 to 4,346 new cases per day on Feb. 1, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

Associated Press writer Kantele Franko in Columbus contributed to this report.