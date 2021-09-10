Ohio governor calls president's vaccine mandate 'a mistake'

But he's stepped back from talk of mandates since, hinting his hands were tied by fellow Republican lawmakers when they passed a bill limiting an Ohio governor's ability to issue public health orders.

However, DeWine also opposes a GOP bill currently pending in the Legislature that would prohibit employers from requiring vaccines of any kind. He similarly called that bill "a mistake," saying specifically that, in the case of hospitals, it would strip their authority to decide how to keep patients safe.

As of Friday, about 6.2 million Ohioans have have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 53% of the population, according to the state Health Department. About 5.7 million people, or 49% of the population, have completed the process.

Only 20 states rank worse for the percentage of vaccinated residents, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

___

Associated Press writer Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus contributed to this report. Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.