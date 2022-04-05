journal-news logo
X

Ohio GOP lawmakers push sexual orientation discussion ban

news
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
A pair of Ohio Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio educators would be banned from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, under newly introduced Republican legislation that mirrors a recentlyh passed Florida law dubbed "Don't say gay" by critics.

The Ohio legislation also requires that teaching about sexual orientation or gender identify must be age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for children in fourth through twelfth grade, according to the bill introduced Monday by GOP Reps. Jean Schmidt and Mike Loychik.

The proposal would also prohibit the teaching of "divisive or inherently racist concepts" including the academic theory known as critical race theory. That prohibition is similar to other bills pending in the Ohio Legislature that ban schools from requiring or compelling Ohio teachers to affirm a belief in the systemic nature of racism or "the multiplicity or fluidity of gender identities."

The two anti-critical race theory bills introduced in May and pending before the House State and Local Government Committee are also similar to legislation introduced nationwide by GOP lawmakers.

In Other News
1
Moore’s death left ‘a big hole in our community’
2
Badin High set for Athletic Hall of Fame event
3
More than 500 formal dresses available for free at area event
4
Petition to censure Lakota school board member gains signatures
5
Fairfield Police Department hopes to retain ‘gold standard’ status
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top