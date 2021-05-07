Ohio GOP censures 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Timken has since called for his resignation and touted her loyalty to and work and fundraising for Trump. Pro-Timken fliers were placed at every seat at Friday’s committee meeting.

Former Ohio Treasurer and Senate candidate Josh Mandel labeled Gonzalez a “traitor” in a statement and asked “why this process did not happen immediately” under Timken. Cleveland businessperson Bernie Moreno, also a Senate contender, called Gonzalez a “Republican” in quotes, and expressed shock in capital letters that the state GOP is “JUST NOW” censuring him and the others.

The internal jockeying comes as Republican leaders nationally are seeking to unify a party whose base still reveres the former president four months after he incited a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gonzalez, a former college and professional football player, has stood by his decision in favor of impeachment in the face of fierce pushback from his party’s conservative wing.

Trump has endorsed a primary challenger to Gonzalez. The rival, Max Miller, is a veteran of the Trump White House and of the former president’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.