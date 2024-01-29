Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
|1. Pickerington Cent. (4)
|17-3
|104
|2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5)
|17-1
|99
|3. Mason (1)
|15-2
|82
|4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|15-2
|71
|5. Uniontown Lake
|14-1
|58
|6. Cin. Princeton
|15-2
|56
|7. Marysville
|15-3
|53
|8. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|17-3
|47
|9. Akr. Hoban
|13-2
|24
|10. Strongsville
|16-2
|12
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION II
|1. Cin. Purcell Marian (12)
|16-1
|120
|2. Thornville Sheridan
|17-0
|97
|3. Proctorville Fairland
|16-1
|83
|4. Akr. SVSM
|12-3
|75
|5. Circleville
|15-0
|55
|6. Copley
|16-2
|52
|7. Bryan
|15-1
|48
|8. Mansfield Sr.
|16-2
|38
|9. Chillicothe Unioto
|16-2
|19
|10. Beloit W. Branch
|14-2
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 12.
DIVISION III
|1. Casstown Miami E. (7)
|17-0
|108
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)
|16-2
|95
|3. Kettering Alter (1)
|14-2
|92
|4. Waynesville (1)
|18-0
|74
|5. Castalia Margaretta
|14-2
|57
|6. Portsmouth
|15-2
|56
|7. Cols. Africentric (1)
|16-2
|41
|8. Liberty Center
|14-1
|27
|9. Mechanicsburg
|16-1
|19
|10. Cin. Country Day
|12-3
|17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 14. Columbiana Crestview 13. LaGrange Keystone 12.
DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (9)
|14-2
|114
|2. Berlin Hiland
|14-2
|93
|3. Newark Cath. (1)
|15-0
|89
|4. Convoy Crestview
|14-2
|71
|5. Loudonville
|15-1
|63
|6. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|15-2
|46
|7. Waterford
|14-2
|41
|8. Gibsonburg
|15-1
|38
|9. Defiance Ayersville
|13-1
|35
|10. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1)
|14-2
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 12.
